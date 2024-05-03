Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Lowered by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$49.85 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$47.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.32. The company has a market cap of C$947.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

