Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Raised by Analyst

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EFN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.62. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$17.13 and a one year high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.78.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin acquired 2,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

