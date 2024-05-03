Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Boosted by Desjardins

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty ( TSE:FCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$171.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

