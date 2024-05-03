Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated Increased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

THRM stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter worth $210,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

