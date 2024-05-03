Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Onsemi Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onsemi in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,276,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,102,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after buying an additional 817,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

