Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Paramount Global Stock Up 21.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at 26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of 21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of 19.72. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 26.67.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Paramount Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,831,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 197,114 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,421,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Paramount Global by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

