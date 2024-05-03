Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $150.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.72. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after buying an additional 319,071 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

