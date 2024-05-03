Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMHC. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.25 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

