Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Increased by Analyst

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,629,000 after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

