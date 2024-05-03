Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Transocean Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transocean in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Transocean
Transocean Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of RIG opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Transocean has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Transocean by 1,489.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transocean
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The Case For Reddit Stock Investors Should Consider
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tesla: Is This The Buy Investors Have Been Waiting For?
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.