Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Transocean Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transocean in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Transocean

Transocean Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RIG opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Transocean has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Transocean by 1,489.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.