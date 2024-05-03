Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.11.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.89. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $396.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 276.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

