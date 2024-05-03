Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Boosted by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$236.92.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$214.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$166.75 and a 1 year high of C$230.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$199.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

