Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Issued By Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$577.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 4.76. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.40.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,985 shares of company stock worth $101,652. Company insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

