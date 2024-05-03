Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Cut by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,591 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

