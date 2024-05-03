Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Shares Down 2.9%

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.77. 48,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 29,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Q32 Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Q32 Bio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $84.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.27.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Q32 Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Q32 Bio stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Q32 Bio accounts for about 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Q32 Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics targeting powerful regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to rebalance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its products in the pipeline include ADX-914, a human anti-IL-7R antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function, and ADX-097, which has in vivo biodistribution to affected tissues and organs, durable tissue pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and robust in vivo efficacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.