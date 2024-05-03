Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for JinkoSolar in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JinkoSolar’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%.

JKS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE JKS opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 109.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.