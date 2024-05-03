Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Clorox Company Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 305.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Clorox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $139.67 on Thursday. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 321,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,099,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
