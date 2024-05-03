Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Clorox Company Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 305.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $139.67 on Thursday. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 321,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,099,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.