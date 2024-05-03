Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT Lowered to $45.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 257,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

