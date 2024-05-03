QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 9.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $206.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as high as $181.25 and last traded at $179.33. 9,904,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,539,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.11.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
