Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$0.43

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUISGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.43 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

QUIS opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.50.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.