Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$0.43

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.43 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.77.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

QUIS opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.50.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.