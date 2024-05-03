R1 RCM Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the healthcare provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCM. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of RCM opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $3,772,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 22.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after acquiring an additional 947,310 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

