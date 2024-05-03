Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 611,564 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,065,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 274,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 262,088 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 406,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 156,896 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 million, a P/E ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

