Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 36,441 Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Kartoon Studios as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

TOON stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Kartoon Studios Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $38.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter. Kartoon Studios had a negative net margin of 174.80% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%.

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions.

