Raymond James Comments on Cameco Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCO. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.44.

TSE CCO opened at C$66.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$72.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. Also, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$3,162,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

