Raymond James Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $205.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $19,702,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

