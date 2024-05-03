Raymond James Weighs in on Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:AFN opened at C$49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$47.07 and a 1-year high of C$64.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$60.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.32. The firm has a market cap of C$947.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.