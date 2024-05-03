RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at $759,338.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at about $5,792,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 326.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 116.18% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

