Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,501 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.59% of Ready Capital worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

