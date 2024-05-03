Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY):

4/26/2024 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

4/5/2024 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2024 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

3/28/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2024 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2024 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

