Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $91,003.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,218,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,386,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $87,684.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $100,962.54.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $216,382.66.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,851.24.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

RXRX opened at $8.79 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

