Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $61.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.