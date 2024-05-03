RediShred Capital Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for RediShred Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.82 million for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

RediShred Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

RediShred Capital Company Profile

Shares of CVE KUT opened at C$2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.31. RediShred Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

(Get Free Report)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.