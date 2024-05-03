Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.50. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

