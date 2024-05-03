Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69, Zacks reports. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Regional Management Stock Up 8.2 %

Regional Management stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RM shares. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $368,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 475,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,151.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

