Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNST shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

