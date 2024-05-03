Repligen Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $166.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.80. Repligen has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

