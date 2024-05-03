Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $204.00 at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.01 and its 200-day moving average is $171.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,837,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,417,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.