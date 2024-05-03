Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Methanex
Methanex Stock Performance
Shares of Methanex stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $51.42.
Methanex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Methanex
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.