Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. CIBC upped their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.