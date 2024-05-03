Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mplx Lp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPLX. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 10.2% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 132,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mplx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 473,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 405.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

