Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Paramount Global’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PARA. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 808,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 145,773 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

