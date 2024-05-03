Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TechnipFMC plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.2 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

