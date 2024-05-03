Research Analysts Set Expectations for 908 Devices Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for 908 Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

Shares of MASS stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.02. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 24.5% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.