Research Analysts Set Expectations for 908 Devices Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for 908 Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.
908 Devices Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of 908 Devices
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 24.5% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
About 908 Devices
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
