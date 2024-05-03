Research Analysts Set Expectations for Global Industrial’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:GIC opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.50 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.