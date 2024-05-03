Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $15.51 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$240.11.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$228.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$237.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$223.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$212.42.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

