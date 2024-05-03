ResMed Inc. (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
ResMed Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.11.
ResMed Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ResMed
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.