Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $82.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QSR

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.