Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,244,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,300,579,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,963,000 after buying an additional 224,111 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

