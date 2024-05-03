Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,273. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

