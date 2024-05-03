Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 329 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PNM stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PNM Resources

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.