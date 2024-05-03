Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 97 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $373.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.98. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.33 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.43.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

